Zip, an Australian cattle dog rat terrier mix, didn’t like his first swimming experience, which involved an above-ground pool 54 inches deep.
Owner Cindy Anglemyer hoped he would have more fun at Northside Aquatic Center, which on Sunday held its annual Dippin’ Dogs event for Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation dog park permit holders.
The four-hour event was held the day after the facility closed to humans for the season and the day before its pools were scheduled to be drained. Participation was limited to 25 dogs per 45-minute session, including one exclusively for small breeds.
The four-legged swimmers had two aquatic areas to explore: a pool they could jump in, and a kiddie pool that offered a walk-in option. Parks department officials described the latter choice as a good way to introduce dogs to the water.
Lifeguards were ready to help any pets in distress, and dogs could drink from water bowls on the pavement.
Zip was among the dogs who initially seemed more interested in areas outside the water, but he eventually took a dip.
“Good dog,” Anglemyer said as Zip shook himself dry after emerging from the kiddie pool.
Many handlers stayed on the pool deck, although they could go knee-deep into the water. The restriction was in effect because of the low chlorine levels, said Chuck Reddinger, deputy director of recreation.
He and his coworkers watched as canines of varying breeds and sizes splashed in the water, chased after tennis balls and interacted with each other without seeming to mind the afternoon’s gray skies, cool breeze and occasional rain.
“It’s fun to watch the dogs be dogs,” Reddinger said.
Nakia Potts appreciated the opportunity to bring her dog, Kash, to the pool. This was their first time at Dippin’ Dogs, which began in 2016.
“I was super excited because he loves the water, as you can see,” Potts said as the 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier retrieved balls tossed into the kiddie pool. “I’ll be here next year, for sure.”
Adrienne Bogard brought two Labrador mixes to the aquatic center – Lucy, 2, and Remy, a 10-year-old dog that never left the water during a previous Dippin’ Dogs event. The canines enjoyed the social aspects.
“Remy wants people to come pet her,” Bogard said, “and Lucy wants to meet all of the dogs.”