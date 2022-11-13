More than 50 people sat Sunday in a dimly lit room at Pathway Community Church with a view of gray skies, waiting for their turn to light a candle in remembrance of the loved ones – spouses, parents, siblings, children – they have lost.
At an unhurried pace, the names and descriptions of the deceased were read aloud as members of the worship team strummed a guitar and played the violin. More than 35 people were honored, remembered for such qualities as their humor, kindness, friendliness and love.
Frame photographs of the deceased were set up on tables facing the audience.
“We share this time together because we are here to grieve your losses,” the Rev. Brent Allen said of the annual memorial service at the northwest Allen County church.
Stillwater Hospice, formerly known as Visiting Nurse, is planning a similar service next week. Its 37th annual Holiday Memorial Service and Tree Lighting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Baker Street Station in downtown Fort Wayne. The reservation deadline has passed, however.
Tina Sheehan said she appreciated the timing of Pathway’s event because she’s facing her first Thanksgiving and Christmas without her father, who died in January.
“The holidays are going to be hard,” said her husband, Matt Sheehan.
Tina Sheehan’s mother joined the couple after the memorial service, giving the framed photograph of her late husband a quick kiss. Cathi and Jim Winans’ wedding anniversary was Friday.
The family agreed the memorial service was wonderful. Noting schedules can get busy, Tina Sheehan said she liked having dedicated time to remember her dad.
Allen said his personal experiences with loss – coupled with the more extensive experience he’s had as a pastor – has taught him grief cannot be ignored.
“Grief is like oxygen,” Allen said during the service. “You have to keep breathing. You have to keep it real in your lives.”
Nancy Lauber, facilitator of a 13-week grief recovery support group at Pathway, encouraged attendees to help themselves to free resources, including books about grief and flyers with information about support groups.
Angie Hampshire and Lacy Haley, a mother-daughter pair who participated in Lauber’s support group, each left with a few books.
“I’m excited to read them,” Haley said.
Hampshire and Haley attended the service to honor their husband and father, respectively. Mitch Hampshire died last November from a heart attack.
During the service, he was remembered as a friend because he never met a stranger. He would even leave vacations knowing the maintenance employees’ names and life stories. Hampshire said it was difficult to describe her late husband with the brevity the event required.
“How can I?” Hampshire said. “But you do.”