Rapidly growing northwest Allen County has attracted two more housing proposals that aren’t in the typical single-family mold.
Fort Wayne’s Oakmont Development Company II has asked to build 74 townhouses in side-by-side duplex form on 17.7 acres in Perry Township along Hathaway Road. Jeff Thomas is listed as the company’s representative.
Meanwhile, an Arizona company anticipates a mixed-use development, Project ALTA, with townhomes and/or condominiums on 10 Perry Township acres near Resurrection Lutheran Church. The homes will have an unusual amenity on an adjacent 16 acres – luxury garages.
Only the garages have been formally applied for at this time.
The developer, BD DevCo LLC of Scottsdale, says the garages would be for hobby cars and trucks, boats, RVs, ATVs, and the like, and the buildings could be settings for owners to store their vehicles securely and restore or work on them. The location is in the 1600 block of Copper Mine Passage east of its intersection with Indiana 3 and Lima Road.
The new Oakmont development would bear the same name as Oakwood’s recently approved 322-lot single-family development called Sonora to the south.
However, staff members of the Department of Planning Services point out in a preapproval report that the townhouse development does not meet current development standards because its lots are too narrow and too small and the buildings are too close to lot lines.
That difficulty could be remedied if the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals grants the deviations from the zoning ordinance next month.
Staff members also point out the land is a relatively small tract that might be difficult to develop with single-family homes because of regulated drains on the property. The duplexes are arranged around two cul-de-sacs, and a floodplain area of the site has a detention pond.
“Overall, with adequate agency review, staff does not see glaring concerns with this proposed rezoning and plat petition, which is incremental, compliments the ecologically sensitive areas, and is consistent with the ongoing and persistent development of the Huntertown area,” the staff report says.
Oakmont seeks rezoning from agriculture/low-intensity residential to two-family residential. The development’s residents will connect to Huntertown water and sewer.
Project ALTA seeks rezoning of 10.6 acres from agricultural to general commercial, with six acres of the project already zoned that way from a previous development proposal. That land has already been annexed into Huntertown.
The project also will need to obtain approval of a revised written commitment, which does not allow automotive uses and self-storage facilities. Department of Planning staff members in their preapproval report say there also may be conflict over the developer’s plan that car or boat shows can take place on the property.
The developer plans for 140 garages to be available for purchase or rent. Owners or renters of the garages will be able “to conduct business of personal or commercial nature inside the facility, so long as the business is not open to the general public, unless the facility as a whole is conducting a community event open to the public during normal business hours,” the application says.
The developer says there are few general commercial properties in and around the Huntertown area with amenities for the estimated 4,000 new homes expected in the next two to five years.
The proposals will have public hearings at 1 p.m. Thursday in Room 35 of Citizens Square during the Allen County Plan Commission meeting.