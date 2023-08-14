Input from thousands of Northwest Allen County Schools stakeholders shaped a strategic plan that should help the district achieve its vision of becoming a community where everyone can belong, grow, connect and lead, officials said Monday.
Superintendent Wayne Barker presented the final plan to the school board during an afternoon meeting. He stressed the roadmap is a living document and will be adjusted as needed to ensure the district's work reflects the diverse needs of its students, families and greater community.
"Our hope is that the development of these goals and the work we do toward achieving them will help us to continue to improve our service to families, students and our staff," Barker said.
Leading NACS through a strategic planning process was among the goals Barker and the school board set last year for his superintendency. The district hired consulting firm Education Elements for guidance.
The five-page plan reflects feedback from 91 focus group participants and 6,467 survey respondents, including students, parents, community members and employees. The 18-member steering committee valued the input, Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler said.
"That guided our work the entire time," he added.