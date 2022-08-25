Fort Wayne officials celebrated Thursday the grand opening of Powell Park in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood and used the occasion to recognize progress made on the city’s Southeast Strategy.
A year ago, City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said at a council meeting that Powell Park was simply a concrete pad with two basketball hoops with a bench facing away from the court. The park, which was named in honor of local volunteers Lester and Hester Powell, has been reconstructed with more benches, tables, a larger basketball court with lighting, a playground and a covered shelter.
Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement that he’s encouraged by the positive momentum he sees with the neighborhood, city officials and local businesses.
“It’s critical that we focus on investments that will have a lasting impact,” Henry said. “The opening of Powell Park and the ongoing progress with the Southeast Strategy demonstrate a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families who call southeast Fort Wayne home. They’re valued members of our community.”
The city’s Community Development Division and the Southeast Area Partnership worked with southeast residents to develop to Southeast Strategy Update.
The strategy focuses on five areas to improve the southeast district: economic development and revitalization, neighborhoods and housing, transportation and infrastructure, community and pride, and public spaces and interconnectivity, which included Powell Park.
City Council approved $50,000 from local income taxes to pay for the reconstruction of Powell Park. They also approved $700,000 to reconstruct McKinnie Commons, which is expected to open later this year with a gathering area, a movable sculpture and a stage that will be protected from the weather.
The parks couldn’t be upgraded by the city parks and recreation department because they aren’t owned by the department. Powell Park is owned by Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, and McKinnie Commons is owned by the city.
Powell Park is at 2620 Weisser Park Avenue at Pontiac Street, about a half mile north of Weisser Park.