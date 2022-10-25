Local elected officials gathered Tuesday to announce the estimated impact the Poka-Bache Connector Trail will have on northeast Indiana.
So far, portions of the 81-mile trail that have already been constructed have resulted in an economic impact of $42 million with about 265 jobs supported in the region, Poka-Bache Trail Coalition Chairwoman Jennifer Sharkey said. The remaining 38 miles that have yet to be built are projected to have an impact of $136 million and will support 858 jobs.
Those numbers are from a study from Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, which was hired by Fort Wayne Trails, Inc., on behalf of the coalition.
The trail, which was first envisioned in 2006 and as of August is expected to be completed in the next 10-12 years, will also bring in $6.4 million in visitor-retail spending each year, supporting more than 67 jobs.
Once completed, the connector trail will connect four counties and seven cities and towns between Pokagon State Park in Angola and Ouabache State Park in Bluffton, according to a news release. More than 121,000 people will live within a mile of the trail, as well as 140 recreational areas, 50 schools and 10 libraries..
At the new conference, which saw officials and trail advocates gather at the Pufferbelly Trail section of the Poka-Bache Trail, retiring state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, called the connector trail “an important facility to northeast Indiana and needs citizen involvement from all to bring it to fruition.”
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also highlighted the trail’s importance for the city and the region and called it a “vital piece in our collective efforts to bring more recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.”
“It’s critical that we continue to provide quality of life amenities as it will position our region for current and future success,” Henry continued. “Investing more resources in trails will lead to more economic growth.”