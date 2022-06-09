Fort Wayne officials shared features and plans for the second phase of riverfront development as they prepare to ask City Council to approve a $32 million bond.
The second phase will extend the public space from Promenade Park on the north side of the St. Marys River from Ewing Street to Clinton Street. The new construction will feature an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally accessible bouldering mound, hammock grove, walking trails and landscaping.
“It was over a decade ago when we all sat down and said, ‘You know, we need to make downtown Fort Wayne a critical point of destination,’ ” Mayor Tom Henry said. “And it’s happening. More and more visitors are coming to our community.”
The $32 million lease rental revenue bond will be repaid by the existing revenue stream from the local economic development income tax – a financing mechanism approved by City Council in 2017. City Controller Garry Morr said the request is expected to be introduced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Construction on the second phase is scheduled to begin by the end of the year with completion by the end of 2024.
Nancy Townsend, director of community development, said one of the goals for riverfront development was to be a catalyst for downtown private development, which has already happened.
Promenade Park opened in 2019. Soon after, Barrett & Stokely Inc. started The Riverfront at Promenade Park project, which is an $88.7 million mixed-use residential and office building across the street from the park.
The Indianapolis-based developer plans to construct a mixed-used project called The Wedge, which will be in the northwest corner of Promenade Park on the north side of the river.
Construction is expected to begin soon on The Lofts at Headwaters Park, which is a $67.5 million mixed-use apartment building.
The city recently bought the PepsiCo facility at 1207 N. Harrison St., which will provide 6.4 acres for future private investments.
The acquisition allows the city to find a use for space that is more compatible with the public space than PepsiCo’s industrial operations, officials have said.
Townsend said she is proud that the city will offer a world-renowned public space to the community that is free for residents and visitors to use. She also touted the next phase will include universal accessibility “so it can be a place for everyone, no matter what.”