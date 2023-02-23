Northeast Indiana counties had more than 20,000 customers across three companies without power resulting from ice accumulations.
Steuben REMC, NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power all announced outages related to the weather, with Steuben County experiencing the most.
Steuben REMC reported 11,2489 outages, NIPSCO 10,200 and Indiana Michigan Power more than 10,000.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, about 13,000 were still without power.
Indiana Michigan Power officials said they hoped to have all power restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.
Steuben County was most impacted by the ice, with an estimated quarter inch of accumulation.
The county experienced power outages and downed trees due to the ice, as well as some road closures, officials said.
Most of the ice stayed in northern Indiana and southern Michigan, sending rain to counties including Allen, Adams, Wells, Huntington, Whitley and Kosciusko.