Indiana officials reacted Friday to the decision by a federal judge to lift an injunction against a 2019 law that largely bans dilation and evacuation abortions.
In 2019, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker blocked the law banning the procedure, which the Republican-supported legislation referred to as "dismemberment abortions."
When she lifted the injunction Thursday, Barker allowed the ban to go into effect.
Last month, state Attorney General Todd Rokita filed motions to lift this and other injunctions against abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision.
In a statement, Rokita said the ruling is "an exciting battle victory in our war to defend the unborn and protect women."
Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right to Life, said in a statement that the law "reflects the will of the people."
Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates spokeswoman Nicole Erwin criticized the law and noted that Planned Parenthood health centers in the state provide abortion care only up to 13 weeks and six days into the pregnancy. She said Planned Parenthood and its allies will "fight like hell" during the upcoming special session.
"It's unfortunate but not surprising that Attorney General Rokita wasted no time undermining access to abortion," Erwin said. "Banning the most common form of second-trimester abortion is appalling and prohibits physicians from using their medical judgment, training and expertise."