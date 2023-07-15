Mike Galbraith and Ryan Twiss have navigated two complex grant programs as they encouraged, coached and prodded northeast Indiana’s leaders to apply for money that could help their communities’ dreams come true.
Now, the two men are ready to do it all again with READI 2.0 – once they find out next month what rules the Indiana Economic Development Corp. establishes for awarding $500 million to regions throughout the state.
Two pools of money have breathed life into economic development projects throughout the region since 2016. First, the Regional Cities Initiative offered a $42 million grant to be distributed among various projects in northeast Indiana. Then, the READI program – short for Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative – brought an additional $50 million to the region in early 2022.
READI money came from Indiana’s share of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which meant strict federal rules applied when distributing the money. READI 2.0’s $500 million was included as a line in the state budget the General Assembly passed in April, which means federal rules won’t be a stumbling block. But the state’s rules aren’t expected to revert to those followed for Regional Cities.
Galbraith, a consultant, and Twiss, vice president of regional initiatives for NEI, say experience gained during the two previous economic development grant programs has prepared them to pivot as needed, however, for READI 2.0.
Although northeast Indiana isn’t guaranteed to receive any of the $500 million, the men say the region’s record of leveraging previous grants to secure private investment shows money sent here generates impressive results.
Northeast Indiana distributed more than $41 million in Regional Cities grants to 27 projects that resulted in almost $259 million in total investment – or more than six times the state’s investment. The region almost doubled that return rate with READI by leveraging more than $48 million awarded to 21 projects toward more than $536 million in total investment – or more than 11 times the state’s investment.
All other options
IEDC officials have advised the ideal breakdown for funding Regional Cities and READI projects would be 20% state government, 20% local government and 60% private investors. That breakdown is unlikely to change for READI 2.0.
Rather than enforce the standard for individual projects, state officials have applied it to the region’s entire slate of grant approvals. Some projects, including walking and biking trails, would struggle to secure 60% of the cost from private investors.
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority, a five-member board, reviews grant requests from throughout the region. Member counties are Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
Galbraith and Twiss work on behalf of NEI to guide developers and officials as they pull together the detailed information required for successful applications. NEI is the newly adopted name for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
Galbraith said the growing pains experienced while establishing practices for the Regional Cities Initiative made it easier for northeast Indiana officials to meet requirements laid out by the first READI program.
Both programs have required developers to have all other necessary funding committed to the project before requesting a grant. IEDC officials said grants should be awarded only to those developers who exhausted all other options for funding their projects.
That was certainly true for The Lofts at Headwaters Park, Twiss said. The six-story, mixed-use project will include apartments, townhomes, retail space and a 651-space parking garage supporting the building and providing parking for Headwaters Park events, the Arts Campus and other downtown attractions.
Indianapolis-based developer Barrett & Stokely first filed paperwork with city officials in fall of 2019 for a project then estimated at $68 million. Four years later, construction is finally starting in earnest, and the price tag has ballooned by almost one-third to $98 million, driven by contamination found in the ground and pandemic-related supply shortages.
Twiss said one of the developers’ representatives approached him at the project’s groundbreaking in April, offered a hug and whispered, “This project was dead without this” grant from the READI program.
“The project was in real peril,” Twiss said, adding that the Capital Improvement Board, Fort Wayne City Council and the Allen County Commissioners also contributed to the effort. “The whole community really rallied to make that project happen.”
Differing approaches
The READI program’s concept was easier for economic development and elected officials throughout the region to grasp after their Regional Cities experience.
“We didn’t have to train people in what (information) they had to give us,” Galbraith said, citing financing, engineering, site control and environmental details as examples.
Smaller projects received more attention to bring developers up to speed on the submission process, he said.
“We worked with quite a bit of small towns this time,” Galbraith said.
Project examples and the grants they were approved for include:
• The $3.5 million Avilla housing development, $760,000;
• The $18 million Ossian north development, $3 million; and
• The $28 million Topeka workforce housing project, $3 million.
Twiss highlighted two projects – Little River Lofts in Huntington and the Gatke Warehouse & Lofts in Warsaw – as examples of projects that renovate existing downtown buildings.
“It’s exciting to see those towns investing in themselves,” he said.
Local economic development officials are being more proactive about housing and site development. They are identifying where new housing should be, the potential buyers and what amenities they will want in a home.
Millennials want walkability, which involves an urban setting rather than a suburban one, said Twiss, who said he falls in the demographic category. They also prize higher-end fixtures over spacious floor plans and 1-acre lots.
“I know I’d rather cook dinner in a nice kitchen than mow a big yard,” he said.
A significant role
The Regional Cities and READI programs each funded at least one project in all 11 northeast Indiana counties that joined forces to form the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership in 2007. But that doesn’t mean money was distributed to the counties equally.
Regional Partnership staff and consultants compiled a winning submission for each of the economic development programs based on priorities set by the organization’s board of directors. Each of the member counties is represented on that sprawling board that includes about 40 active and honorary members.
The governing body agreed that investing heavily in Fort Wayne would increase tourism, population growth and job opportunities throughout the region. As a result, 15 projects were funded in Fort Wayne between the two programs, more than twice as many as the second-place county, Noble, which received grant approval for six projects.
The bid for Regional Cities money was more than 200 pages long, included 70 projects and took a team more than eight months to assemble. The extensive proposal focused on improving quality of place to attract younger generations to the region, an effort dubbed The Road to One Million, referring to the region’s population goal.
The application for READI funds was 308 pages and included 130 proposed projects that fell into three categories: workforce growth; downtown vibrancy; and entrepreneurship and innovation.
Twiss and Galbraith have not yet begun assembling their submission for READI 2.0 money.
Regional Development Authority members previously have stressed that projects approved for grants aren’t necessarily the region’s largest or most impressive. Electric Works, for example, didn’t receive money from either program. Instead, timing plays a significant role in the process, because only those projects that are ready to go during the grant-making window are considered.
State officials wanted all project grant requests evaluated and decided before the end of 2022, a deadline the Regional Development Authority met.
Deadlines and other requirements for READI 2.0 are scheduled to be revealed by IEDC staff in August.
“The process will be a little different,” Galbraith said, “but we’re definitely making a pitch.”