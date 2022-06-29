Federal health officials Wednesday announced they’re gearing up to fight the spread of monkeypox. But local health officials said they’re still awaiting orders.
In a news release, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it plans “an enhanced nationwide vaccination strategy” which prioritizes getting vaccines to areas with the highest number of cases so the vaccines can prevent transmission of the rare, viral illness.
To that end, hundreds of thousands of doses of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine are being readied. Another vaccine, ACAM2000, is also being made available. Although in greater supply, ACAM2000 has side effects and is not recommended for everyone.
Indiana last week recorded its second case of monkeypox. The case involved a person in Gary in the northwest part of the state. Indiana’s first case was reported in mid-June, but the location was not reported due to privacy concerns.
As of Wednesday, 351 U.S. cases had been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia reported cases, with the largest number in New York, California and Illinois, especially in the Chicago area.
Mindy Waldron, administrator of the Allen County Health Department, said the department had not received any information about vaccines being sent to the department or its vaccination clinic.
“If the Indiana Department of Health were to ask us to provide vaccinations, we would do so,” she said. “To date, we have not received that request.”
If a local patient would have symptoms and a history pointing to monkeypox, the health department would confer with the state health department “on whether testing is warranted, either at a hospital or local health department level, depending on the circumstances,” Waldron said.
“We’re ready to test as needed upon direction from the state health department.”
State health officials placed the first Hoosier patient in isolation while officials worked to find other people who may have come into close contact.
Monkeypox symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a characteristic rash that looks like blisters. It can be on hands, feet, the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, including the chest, genitals or anus.
Sometimes patients have only a few blisters, and sometimes the rash is the only symptom.
Patients can contract the disease while traveling abroad. It is spread through direct close contact, especially with infectious sores.
Federal health officials say it does not spread easily, but spread also has been associated with touching contaminated items such as bedding and clothing and face-to-face contact that includes respiratory droplets.
The CDC says risk factors include contact with an infectious person through intimate physical contact such as kissing or sex, or being scratched by, or eating meat from an infected animal.
No specific treatment exists, but antiviral drugs developed to fight smallpox may be used. The disease generally lasts two to four weeks.