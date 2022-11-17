The loss of thousands of mink released by vandals could cost an Ohio farm more than $400,000 based on industry standards.
Challis Hobbs, executive director of Fur Commission USA in Idaho, estimated the cost for each animal is $40. That loss doesn’t include damage by vandals to the fences, cages and other property, he said.
The Fur Commission is a national nonprofit that represents mink farmers. The mink are used to make fur coats and other items.
Someone broke into Lion Farms in Van Wert County and opened the cages of 25,000 to 40,000 of the animals, based on initial estimates. Most of the mink remained on the farm and were caught by its employees, Van Wert Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach posted on his department’s Facebook page.
About 10,000 mink were still unaccounted for late Tuesday, the sheriff said.
Riggenbach did not return calls Wednesday, and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page had no updates on the situation. Lion Farms could not be reached for comment.
Hobbs said with 10,000 mink in likely a two-mile radius and fighting for limited resources, they’ll be hungry and cold. They eat about a half pound of meat a day, which he estimated at 1,600 to 1,700 chickens.
Although these mink were bred from genetic lines that go back 70 years and will have trouble in the wild, they’re not docile, according to Hobbs. “They’re an aggressive animal, even when domesticated,” he said. “They’re going to be raiding whatever they can find.”
Riggenbach posted on Facebook that people who spot a mink should call Lion Farms or professional trappers.
Some of the animals might return to the farm seeking food and shelter, Hobbs said. If their health is good, they can be treated, but the large percentage will be starved, dehydrated, beyond help and likely euthanized. “It’s inhumane to leave them like that,” he said.
Those in the wild will likely die in two days, he added.
This is the third break-in and illegal animal release on Midwest fur farms in three weeks, and there have been seven similar acts of vandalism across the country in the last five years, he said.
Besides Lion Farms, the other farms that were vandalized were in Ohio and Michigan. Those were smaller farms and lost about 1,000 animals, roughly 90% of their stock, he said.
An activist group took responsibility for the other two. But all three sites had the spray-painted vandalism that referred to the group, Hobbs said.
That group also took credit for a release that happened in the Fort Wayne area in 1997. The group set loose foxes that a local man raised as a hobby for 4-H and pet shows. Some were killed on the road in front of the farm. A few that tried to climb back into their pen got their muzzles caught in the fencing and broke their jaws. Others wandered around the property, afraid and confused, and most of the foxes died.
Hobbs said there are no mink farms in Indiana, but Michigan and Ohio have a few. He has told their owners to request extra police patrols at night and install motion detector cameras.
Whether they could see break-ins, Hobbs wouldn’t predict.
“I’m hoping that we don’t,” he said. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if there were.”