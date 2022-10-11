An Ohio man died today in a two-vehicle crash in Van Wert County, Ohio Highway Patrol said in a release.
Craig A. Shivley, 63, of Convoy, Ohio, was driving eastbound Monday afternoon on U.S. 224 near Dull Robinson Road when he crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by a 2014 Freigtliner semi driven by Paul A. Guinther, 67, of Middle Point, Ohio, the release said.
Shivley’s 2019 Dodge Ram stopped on the south side of the roadway, and the semi stopped on the north side before catching fire.
Shivley was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Guinther was transported by ambulance to Van Wert Health and was then flown by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. The Tuesday evening release said Guinther was in stable condition at Lutheran.
The crash remains under investigation. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Ohio City Fire Department and EMS and the Van Wert fire department and EMS, sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.