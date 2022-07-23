A Cincinnati man is wanted for allegedly filming a 14-year-old girl while she was showering in a Fort Wayne home.
The Allen County prosecutor’s office Friday filed a felony charge of child exploitation against Melvin Mauricio Samayoa-Hernandez, 34.
There was a warrant issued for his arrest.
Samayoa-Hernandez allegedly made two videos of the teen going into and coming out of a shower in early July 2020. He was visiting a home in Fort Wayne for the July 4 holiday, and the videos are dated from that time, according to the probable cause affidavit in his case.
The videos were apparently made using a cellphone on the bathroom floor, court documents said. A woman Samayoa-Hernandez was involved with found them on his phone when she searched it because she thought he was cheating.
The woman provided Fort Wayne police with copies of the videos. The phone is with the Forest Park Police Department in Cincinnati, where police are investigating Samayoa-Hernandez in connection with similar videos from the phone, according to court documents.