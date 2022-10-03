An Ohio woman was arrested Monday evening in connection with a hit-and-run crash that the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department tied to a 13-year-old’s death.
Hope A. Richmond, 45, of Montpelier, Ohio, was taken into custody by sheriff’s detectives just before 5:30 p.m. at a residence near Fremont, a news release said.
The crash on Saturday occurred on County Road 275 North near Lake James about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s department reported previously. A 12-year-old boy was also injured. He and the teen had been walking along the roadway, and they were both found near there with injuries.
An initial investigation showed the driver left the crash scene before first responders arrived.
The 13-year-old was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, but later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center because of serious injuries; he was listed Sunday afternoon in “grave condition.” The 12-year-old was treated for minor injuries at Cameron Memorial. Neither of their names had been released as of early Monday night.
The sheriff’s department said it followed up on a tip from a Steuben County resident who reported seeing a vehicle possibly involved in the incident parked at a residence near the intersection of State Road 827 and County Road 400 North south of Fremont.
Once sheriff’s detectives made contact, they observed damage to the vehicle that appeared to be consistent with the accident, and the release also said “Richmond placed herself and her vehicle in the area of the crash.”
After an interview with detectives, Richmond was booked Monday into the county jail on one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Level 4 felony, and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, the news release said. Richmond was being held without bond, pending an initial court appearance.
A search warrant was obtained to seize Richmond’s silver 2012 Jeep Liberty as evidence as the investigation continues, the release said.
The sheriff’s department said it was thankful to all who “assisted with providing an overwhelming amount of tips and information that ultimately led to the apprehension of the driver ... believed to be involved in the crash.”