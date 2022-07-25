An Ohio woman died today after an accident in Adams County in which her vehicle ran off the road, a news release said.
Adams County deputies and other first responders were called just before 8:20 a.m. to the intersection of County Road 600 E and U.S. 224 on a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, the vehicle’s driver, Judith Myers of Paulding, Ohio, was found entrapped in her vehicle, located in the ditch of the intersection. Myers was extricated from the vehicle and flown by Lutheran Air in critical condition. She died due to injuries from the crash, the release said.
Preliminary evidence from the scene indicated Myers was travelling westbound on U.S. 224 when, for an unknown reason, she ran off the roadway. The Decatur Police Department is working an accident reconstruction, and the investigation is ongoing.
Agencies assisting in the investigation were Decatur Fire Department, Decatur police, Adams County Emergency Medical Services, Lutheran Air and the Allen County Coroner's Office.