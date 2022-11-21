A 53-year-old woman died Sunday night in a one-car crash in Williams County, Ohio, the State Highway Patrol said today.
The woman was driving south on Ohio 576 near County Road G about 11 p.m. when her car went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.
The woman died at the scene, the statement said. She is to be identified after relatives are informed.
Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to be factors in the crash, the highway patrol said.