A Paulding County, Ohio, couple was found dead Thursday in a barn on their property, and a county man has been charged with two counts of murder, the county sheriff's department said.
It said deputies were sent about noon Thursday to the 6500 block of Road 123 in Latty Township to check on the welfare of Celecitas Pelegrino Williams, 60, who co-workers said had not reported to work for two days, called her workplace or answered her phone.
While conducting the check, deputies found Williams and her husband, Bruce B. Williams, 81, dead in a barn on their property, the sheriff's department said. It said preliminary observation of the scene indicated the Williams’ deaths were caused by another person.
As the scene was being processed, a call was received from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Ohio, which had interacted with Clay Dockery, 23, of Paulding County. Dockery was in possession of a Williams vehicle, the sheriff's department said.
Dockery told Ashtabula County authorities he had killed both Williamses and stolen the vehicle, the statement said.
It said Dockery was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder and one count of theft. He was awaiting a hearing in Ashtabula County on extradition back to Paulding County. Once he returns, an arraignment date will be set in Paulding Municipal Court.