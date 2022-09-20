Two people were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Williams County, Ohio, this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Williams County Road K and Ohio 15, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.
It said Kayla Perry, 18, of Archbold, Ohio, was driving east on County Road K when she failed to yield and collided with a car driven south on Ohio 15 by Anestazia Brace, 34, of Pioneer, Ohio.
Both vehicles went off the east side of Ohio 15, the highway patrol said.
Perry was flown to Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Brace was taken to Bryan Hospital in Bryan, Ohio. Both drivers were using seat belts, the highway patrol said.
Promedica Life Flight, Bryan and Montpelier firefighters and the county sheriff's department and EMS assisted at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.