Ohio police in Hicksville on Friday arrested a suspect accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting.
Officers said a pedestrian was standing near Elm and East Cornelia streets when the suspect fired shots about 8:30 p.m. Thursday before fleeing east on Cornelia.
The pedestrian was not hurt.
The Hicksville Police Department said in a news release that the man turned himself in and was cooperating with the investigation. The suspect’s name was not disclosed because the investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Police had asked for the public’s help earlier Friday and shared a description, including that he was driving a four-door pickup truck with “TRD” on the bed.
Officials are treating it as an isolated shooting and said there is no immediate threat to the public.
The Defiance County prosecutor’s office will consider whether to file criminal charges after the police investigation is completed, the release said.