Seven children and two adults escaped injury when a North Central Schools bus collided with a semi this morning in Williams County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Aaron D. Mullins, 52, of Pioneer, Ohio, was driving the school bus south on County Road 16 about 11:15 a.m. when he approached the stop sign at U.S. 20, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.
Mullins entered the intersection and collided with a semi driven east on U.S. 20 by Terry L. Brehm, 67, of Fayette, Ohio, the statement said.
Mullins was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign, the highway patrol said. It said the crash remains under investigation.