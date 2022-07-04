Ohio state police in Defiance County are investigating a two-vehicle crash caused by a juvenile driver late Sunday night.
Officers said a 33-year-old Montpelier motorist was traveling east on Scott Road in a Chevrolet Silverado about 11 p.m. when it hit a Ford Fusion that ignored a stop sign while headed south on Ridenour Road.
The driver in the Silverado and his juvenile passenger did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but were taken to a Bryan hospital. At least two juvenile passengers inside the Fusion suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Officers said the juvenile driver was taken to a Hicksville hospital, but did not have life-threatening injuries.