The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that sent two drivers to a Fort Wayne hospital Saturday night, according to a news release.
Phillip Richmond, 26, of Montpelier, Ohio, was driving a 2010 Pontiac Vibe westbound on County Road H in Williams County about 7:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Bonnie Mills, 79, was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra northbound on Ohio 49.
Richmond failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of County Road H and Ohio 49 and was struck by Mills. Both vehicles went off the west side of the roadway, law enforcement officials said.
Both driver’s sustained serious injury and were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital. They each were wearing a seat belt, the release said.
Mills' hometown was not included in the release.