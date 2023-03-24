Because of an expected major weather event with high winds and rain, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel restriction across the entire 241-mile turnpike for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches, the commission said in a statement.
The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:
• All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers; fifth wheel trailers are excluded;
• Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
• All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
• All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers); and
• All LCV triple-trailer combinations.