A Defiance, Ohio, woman has been charged with felonious assault after a shooting Wednesday that critically injured a Napoleon, Ohio, woman, the Defiance County sheriff's department said.
Cara Cordes, 60, was being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending a court appearance Friday, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said a 911 call reported a shooting in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Defiance County. Deputies discovered a 37-year-old woman had been struck by a single gunshot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property, who was not home at the time of the incident. The victim was later flown to a Toledo hospital in critical condition.
During their investigation, deputies determined that Cordes shot the victim at close range during an altercation, the statement said.
The sheriff's department is continuing its investigation.