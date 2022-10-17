An Archbold, Ohio, woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Williams County this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Kristen S. Clark, 33, was driving southwest on County Road 21N about 7:35 a.m. when she lost control in a curve near County Road J, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.
Clark's car traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, the highway patrol said.
It said Clark was taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, then flown to Promedica Hospital in Toledo. The crash remains under investigation.