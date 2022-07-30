A woman was sent to a hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday after apparently being struck by a vehicle, according to police.
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Lima and Washington Center roads after receiving a report that a pedestrian was down and not responding.
The caller speculated that it was a hit-and-run because no vehicles were in the area.
Police are looking for video evidence of what happened and to identify any vehicle involved. The case is also being investigated by the Allen County prosecutor’s office.
2 a.m. motel blaze sends 125 fleeing
An early-morning fire Sunday caused 100 adults and 25 children to evacuate a motel, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
The department responded to the Suburban Inn, 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W., about 2 a.m. Firefighters encountered smoke and found a fire in a first-floor room. The flames were extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to a news release.
The fire’s cause was determined to be accidental, officials said. No injuries were reported.
The motel received minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage.
3-vehicle crash fatal to Albion man
An Albion man died Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Kimmel, Indiana State Police said.
Shawn Patrick Loteckie, 36, was riding a motorcycle on U.S. 33 when he came upon a line of stopped southbound traffic, officials said. Witnesses said he drove past the line of stopped cars on the road’s shoulder before being struck by a Chevy Tahoe turning west onto County Road 200 North.
Loteckie was ejected after the initial impact and then hit another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Noble County coroner.
The two other drivers involved were not injured in the crash, officials said. Although alcohol was not suspected as being a factor, the driver of the Tahoe was taken to a hospital for a blood test, which is required by law in fatal traffic accidents.
An investigation is ongoing, a news release said.
2 bandits rob Hicksville station
The Hicksville (Ohio) Police Department responded early Saturday to a report of an armed robbery at the Shell Spee-D-Mart station, 200 W. High St., Hicksville.
Two men entered the store about 1:30 a.m. with handguns and demanded money, according to a police department news release.
The men took cash and lottery tickets, officials said. They are considered armed and dangerous.
The first suspect is Black, 6-foot to 6-2 and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black-and-white tennis shoes, a Cleveland Indians flat-bill hat and a face mask.
The second suspect is Black, 5-7 to 5-9 and was wearing diamond stud earrings; facial hair; dark blue pants with a small, white Nike logo pattern; a dark blue long-sleeved shirt; and black flat-bill hat with red brim and red lettering.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hicksville police at 419-542-6661 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.
Photos of the suspects are posted on the Facebook page.