A 46-year-old Hicksville, Ohio, man is set to appear in court today after police said he attacked a person with an aluminum bat Monday evening.
Jason Oney is charged with felonious assault in the attack that left a male victim with head and other bodily injuries, police said.
Officers said they were called to a Hicksville residence about 7 p.m. and found the victim bleeding.
The individual was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not provided.
Police later arrested Oney at his home. Officers said the attack stemmed from a neighborhood dispute.
Oney was to appear in Defiance Municipal Court today. No further information was provided.