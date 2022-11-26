Bob Jones is known among local reenactors for portraying Fort Wayne’s namesake Revolutionary War Gen. Anthony Wayne.
But Saturday, Jones was dressed as a lowly private of the early 1800s. He dropped rank for Christmas at the Old Fort, one of several annual events that opens the replica fort to visitors.
Guarded by reenactor solider Kyle Stark, 18, of Fort Wayne, the fort had several people portraying what might have been happening around Christmastime.
Norman Gable, wearing a heavy leather apron, pulled a rope to deploy a giant, ceiling-mounted bellows so the fire in his blacksmith shop wouldn’t go out.
He hammered red-hot iron into utensils needed on the frontier. Most other tools, from chisels for woodworkers to wheels for carts, were forged in blacksmith shops, Gable said.
“If you didn’t have it, you had to make it yourself,” he said, describing the importance of the trade.
Smiths were so important they are mentioned in at least one early treaty. Native Americans did not have iron culture, the North Manchester resident said. But once they learned of it, they wanted to include a blacksmith in barter with settlers.
“Blacksmith was considered as the height of the hierarchy of tradespeople,” Gable said.
Jones said the residents in and around the original fort in the early 1800s would likely have been French traders and fur trappers. They probably would have celebrated Christmas with customs from their homeland, he said.
Residents might have had an actual Yule log to keep themselves warm. They probably would have eaten game or fish, perhaps baked into a pie. There would be a ration of liquor and perhaps an apple-pie equivalent made with onions for dessert.
“Remember, we’re at the very fringe of civilization,” Jones said.
Jones didn’t have an exact count of Saturday’s visitors. He said about 30 reenactors participated and more than 50 visitors had dropped by.
Brian and Amber Starr of Thorntown in Boone County, and their children – Philip, 3; Michael, 7, and Isabella, 10 months – were among the visitors.
“I’m interested in reenactors,” Brian Starr said. “I do metal fabrication myself, so it’s interesting to see how it was done before.”