What if they gave a war reenactment and no one came? As the threat of a severe storm rolled in, the staff at the Historic Old Fort decided to close their reenactment of Colonial America four hours early Sunday.
“With weather like this, we don’t get a lot of visitors,” Quartermaster Sgt. Cory Balkenbusch said.
They spread the word through Facebook because reenactors will always show up no matter what the weather. In the past, they’ve performed in foot-deep snow while wearing period winter wear, Balkenbusch said.
Attendance had been good Saturday. The Three Rivers Festival always gives them some goodwill visitors, he said.
Historic Fort Wayne Inc. holds monthly events at the reconstructed fort, often centered around 1812, when Fort Wayne survived a British siege. This weekend, however, centered on it being a British trading post about the time of the Revolutionary War.
Volunteers showed what it was like to live in a post with Continental Army troops watching for British troops and merchants trading goods. Demonstrations were performed by a cobbler, a tinsmith a blacksmith, two woodworkers and a scribe/scrivener.
The scrivener demonstrated various inkwells and pens.
“The visitors really like the handwriting demonstrations,” Balkenbusch said.
The cannon firing is also popular, especially with the kids.
“The cannon never fails,” he said. “Everybody likes the big boom.”
The Old Fort is always accepting volunteers to participate in weekend events and perform routine chores.
There are clothes for loan to beginners, although many longtime volunteers have their own, he said. For those who don’t want to dress in period clothing, they can be tour guides or work in maintenance or in the garden.
Harrison Snyder, one of the reenactors, recommends working at the fort as a learning experience.
“If you volunteer at Old Fort Wayne,” he said, “I can guarantee you’ll know more about local history than anybody else.”