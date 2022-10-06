Allen County Public Library’s former New Haven branch will open a new chapter Oct. 15.
The building at 435 Ann St. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. for its new use as residential loft apartments.
Lofts are a new option in the city with 16,000 residents, said Spencer Lulling, one of the site’s developers. He lives near the building and said he fell in love with its Tudor-style architecture on walks through the neighborhood.
“I just live a couple of houses down from it, and walked by it all the time,” the 26-year-old said. “My girlfriend said, ‘That’s really a cool building.’ I remember I said, ‘Yeah, but it needs a lot of work.’ “
Lulling and his friend and business partner Harley Zielinski, 37, did some research and decided the project was doable.
The two, who met while studying economics at the former IPFW, formed Select Home Designs LLC and are now putting the finishing touches on the project.
According to Allen County Public Library records, the stucco, brick and tile structure was designed by Pohlmeyer and Pohlmeyer as the third separate county branch. It opened Oct. 1, 1925.
In 1992, the building earned an award from ARCH Inc., Fort Wayne’s nonprofit historic architecture preservation group, for an addition that “blended well” with the existing building.
The current New Haven library building opened in 2004 at 648 Green St.
Lulling said necessary changes mostly involved removing some interior walls to form large open areas. The building now has six apartments – three with one bedroom, two with two bedrooms and one on the basement level with three bedrooms.
“It’s really huge, 5,100 square feet. It’s bigger than my house,” he said of the three-bedroom unit, which will rent for $1,850 a month.
Features of the building include 12-foot ceilings, replacement large-format windows and off-street parking, Lulling said. Two apartments have private entrances, and all have washers, dryers and dishwashers.
The project took more than a year to finish, mostly due to supply-chain issues and tightly booked contractors, issued that have plagued the construction industry during the pandemic years, Lulling said.
“So far, we’ve had pretty strong interest” from potential renters, he said. He expects to start filling the units next week.
The one-bedroom units rent for $1,025 and $1,075 and the two bedroom units are $1,220 and $1,350. Rent includes trash removal and cable hook-ups but not water, sewer or electricity, he said.
New Haven granted the project a development standards variance last year to allow parking offsite at 937 Summit St., said Pone Vongphachanh, New Haven’s community and economic development director.
The property did not require rezoning because its general commercial zoning allows multifamily residential uses, she said.
Lulling said he hasn’t quit his day job in marketing, but he’s been bitten by the rehab bug and there’s likely to be another project.
“I love it,” he said.