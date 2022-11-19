There's a new arrival at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.
Shipped last week via rail from Michigan, the newcomer to the nonprofit society's growing collection of vintage rail transport vehicles is the Riding Mountain Park – a stainless steel, domed observation car that saw service beginning in the 1950s on the Canadian Pacific line.
It once was a gleaming example of modern rail travel, said Steve Winicker, the society's mechanical manager. But it's been sitting idle for more than a decade after a planned dinner train attraction never materialized.
"It was going to be scrapped," he said of the vintage rail car.
But the local railroad historical society got wind of it and thought it would fit nicely into a growing fleet.
"It's just a cool car," Winicker said Saturday during a phone interview. "It's going to need some work before it's ready for prime time. But it's not in too bad a shape, all things considered."
At least, not if a car needing about $250,000 in repairs is considered redeemable.
The car needs a multi-year mechanical overhaul, including updated electrical, heating and air-conditioning systems, refurbished or replaced interior furnishings, repair of a leaking curved-glass dome and refreshed paint. And then there's the matter of what to do with outdated restrooms.
The dome is one of the unusual features of the car, which previously ran on a transcontinental route, including passing through the Canadian Rockies. The journey at the time was said to be "the longest continuous domed-car route in the world," said Kelly Lynch, society vice president.
The car also had an unusual rounded rear observation portion, which allowed passengers to see the landscape recede into the distance. The accoutrements also included a handful of sleeping suites.
The car ran until the 1990s, but it was sold into private ownership in 2005 and then stored – outdoors – in Blissfield, Michigan.
"With Riding Mountain Park, our future guests will be able to enjoy a dome car, lounge car and observation car, and we are overjoyed at the opportunity to preserve this experience," said Wayne York, the society's senior excursion manager.
Lynch said the car won't likely be ready to ride the rails again until the summer of 2024 at the earliest. The timetable, he said, is "entirely dependent on funding."
Donations from a group of business leaders who are remaining anonymous enabled the purchase, he said. The society is now accepting contributions online at fortwaynerailroad.org or by mail at P.O. Box 11017 Fort Wayne IN 46855.
Lynch declined to disclose the purchase price. "A few years ago. it was listed close to $400,000, and it's safe to say we got it for a bargain," he said Saturday.
Depending on how much is raised, the car will either be sent to a professional restoration company or redone using volunteer help, Lynch added.
It's hoped restoration will include original artwork created by members of the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts, the rail society said in a news release.
After restoration, the car will run as part of the Indiana Rail Experience, a new rail tourism program operating on the Indiana Northeastern Railroad in western Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeast Michigan over former Wabash and New York Central tracks.
"Strategic acquisitions like this will help us increase train capacity and add variety for tourists and citizens," the society said in a news release. "Additional acquisitions are being explored."
Earlier this year, the society's 50th, the nonprofit brought the Collinsville Inn and the Franklin Inn, two 1950s-era Pennsylvania Railroad passenger coaches, from the D.C. Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society.
Local restorers also completed the renovation of the former California Zephyr and Amtrak dining car Silver Diner, as well as the conversion of a former Santa Fe baggage car now named the John H. Emery.
The Indiana Rail Experience welcomed more than 6,000 guests from 35 states and three countries in just 10 days of operation this year. Events and excursions next year will feature the historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765, and other vintage locomotives and historic passenger cars.
Although dome cars were not that common in the Midwest, the Riding Mountain Park bears similarities to the Wabash Railroad's stainless steel Domeliner. Lounge class and observation cars were popular on the New York Central’s first-class passenger trains, which operated through nearby Waterloo.
Winicker predicted the Riding Mountain Park, advertised in its day as "the premier car on the train," will shine again.
"I'm going to guess," he said, "it's going to be the most popular one in our trains."