Fort Wayne Community Schools' in-school registration for the upcoming academic year begins Friday.
Parents can visit their child's school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday or from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, a news release said.
In-person registration isn't required of families who participated in online registration.
Families who didn't complete online registration and are unable to attend the scheduled registration dates can contact their child's school to make other arrangements before the first day of school, which is Aug. 10.
Parents should bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency. Homeless families or those with unstable living arrangements should contact the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center at 260-467-2113 for assistance.
Redemption House Ministries plans open house for renovated building
Redemption House Ministries invites the public for an inside look at its newly renovated, 119-year-old recovery residence during its 11th Anniversary Alumni Reunion and Open House Aug. 5.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2720 Fairfield Ave. In 2012, Redemption House moved into the 5,000-square-foot house, which still had a steam-heat boiler and the original ceramic tile roof from 1904.
Renovations that began in March this year included installing new heating and cooling systems, a total kitchen renovation, numerous new windows, a new roof, fresh paint and refinished floors throughout.
“We can house up to 16 women in the house, and it has been an incredible blessing to hundreds of women over the past 11 years, but it really needed renovation,” Redemption House CEO Tomi Cardin said in a statement. “The results are absolutely stunning."
The Aug. 5 event will include tours of the house, free lunch provided by State Bank, live music, games for children and prizes.
Area
Micky Dolenz concert at Trine postponed
The Micky Dolenz concert scheduled for Friday at Trine University's T. Furth Center in Angola has been postponed.
Trine said in a news release today that the performer released a statement concerning the cancellation.
"Following advice from my doctors, I'm to lay low during medical observation for the next few weeks. There is no major concern with my health, but some monitoring is very important right now."
"Thank you for your understanding! Micky"
The T. Furth Center for Performing Arts will contact those holding tickets with options. For more information, call 260-665-4990 or email trinetickets@trine.edu.