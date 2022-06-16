On the move Jun 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A man rides his bike Wednesday along the Rivergreenway near Lawton Park. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the move Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular FWCS to honor retired superintendent Sunday violence badly injures 2 men in Fort Wayne 13,500 in Fort Wayne still without power after storms Retired FWCS superintendent 'past honored' by building's new name Holcomb proposes $225 taxpayer payments amid high inflation Stocks Market Data by TradingView