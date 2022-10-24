Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that killed one person at East Paulding and Decatur roads Monday.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Hyundai was speeding while traveling west about 11:43 a.m. on Paulding when the driver continued through a red light at the intersection, striking a GMC truck that was traveling southbound on Decatur, a city police news release said.
When the vehicles collided, they crashed into a third vehicle. The drivers of the two vehicles initially involved and a passenger in the Hyundai were taken to a local hospital.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, a news release said.
The driver of the third vehicle was evaluated by medics and was released at the scene.
No one in the crash was identified Monday. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim who died once family has been notified, a news release said.
Paulding Road was temporarily closed while investigators evaluated the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by city police, coroner’s office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.