A woman who was shot and killed on Bluffton Road Feb. 19 and the man she was with at the time of the shooting were being watched leading up to the incident, according to court documents.
Two men, Demaury Haywood, 29, and Devonte Travier, 28, are accused of having roles in the death of Diasha Renee Fitts, 39, who was killed after a night of blackjack at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 4940 Bluffton Road.
Travier is in custody at the Allen County Jail and set to go before a judge for the first time Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday morning, Haywood was still wanted on a warrant.
Five days before the shooting, a witness began texting Haywood about the man who was driving the car Fitts was in the night she died, court documents said.
Texts continued the night of the shooting, with the witness describing what the man was doing and wearing, how late the casino would be open and what kind of security the building had.
The witness could be seen on surveillance cameras taking photos or videos of the victim and the driver and texting for about 30 minutes, "as if he is watching them," court documents said.
A final text between the witness and Haywood reads "he on Winchester" shortly before the shooting happened at Winchester Road and Airport Expressway. The text is followed by two phone calls between the witness and Haywood.
Police later spoke to the witness who identified both Haywood and Travier from a photo line-up.
On Feb. 28, police went to the Noble County Jail in an attempt to speak to Haywood who was taken into custody on Feb. 24 for an outstanding warrant. Shortly after the police left the facility, Haywood called a number identified as belonging to Travier, who did not answer. That was followed by Haywood calling another number asking if the person had spoken to Travier and telling them homicide detectives were there to see him court documents said.
That same day, an officer in an unmarked Fort Wayne Police Department squad car attempted to pull over a car driven by Travier after pacing it and seeing it was going 15 miles over the speed limit, but Travier allegedly attempted to flee.
The officer continued to try to pull Travier over and noted he saw him throw a "large object" from the window during the approximately six-minute chase. Police later recovered the object and found it was a heat-sealed bag containing nearly 130 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Travier's preliminary charges include murder, dealing in methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice.
Haywood is wanted on two preliminary charges, murder and an enhancement for use of a firearm in commission of any offense.