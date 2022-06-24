Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said the city’s electric scooters will most likely be his main mode of transportation Aug. 7, as the Open Streets festival returns for the fifth time.
Open Streets, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m., opens downtown roads up for the community to walk, bike or skate on without the worry of cars. It also offers games, live music and food.
This year, the route is 1.5 miles long, stretching from Promenade Park to Pontiac Street.
Henry spoke Thursday at a news conference announcing the festival’s return, saying he was skeptical of the event when his staff presented it to him five years ago. Now, he says he has been pleasantly surprised by how much it has grown.
“This brings more beauty back to downtown,” Henry said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy downtown without traffic for one day.”
The theme this year is “Electrify Fort Wayne,” because the city is “surging to new heights,” program manager Neil Miller said.
Miller also said there are new partnerships for the fifth annual celebration. Humane Fort Wayne will bring adoptable animals from its shelters to Promenade Park to highlight their “Tails on Trails” program.
City Utilities and Friends of the Rivers will paint storm drains during the event, and Fort Wayne’s sister cities will offer activities inspired by their global communities.
Some popular returning events include the bubble machine, BMX show and pump track.
The bicycle decorating contest and parade is also returning. Free registration opens at 11 a.m. in Promenade Park, and the parade will follow at noon. All ages are encouraged to join, and there will be several awards up for grabs, including one for the bike that best captures the “Electrify Fort Wayne” theme.
John Dortch, owner of the Penta building on South Calhoun Street, said he was also skeptical of Open Streets at first. But over the years, it has grown to mean a lot to him.
“It’s for the community,” Dortch said. “It’s for the people, and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Dortch said his business is serving free food to the community at this year’s event, including hamburgers and hot dogs soaked in beer. He is also looking into distributing vegan options.
Henry said businesses love the Open Streets festival, and this year he anticipates 5,000 visitors.
“Most people are off from work on Sundays, so this event encourages them to spend the day downtown,” he said.
For more information, go to openstreetsfw.org.