Open Streets Fort Wayne is making its return from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7, city officials announced today.
The August festival encourages the community to experience downtown without cars, while also providing games, live music and food. There are also new partnerships with Humane Fort Wayne, City Utilities and Friends of the Rivers, and the city’s sister cities.
This year is the fifth anniversary of Open Streets, and the theme is “Electrify Fort Wayne,” because the city is “surging to new heights,” Program Manager Neil Miller said.
“This brings more beauty back to downtown,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy downtown without traffic for one day.”