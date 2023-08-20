Bicycles ruled Calhoun Street on Sunday, and Shannon Baker loved every part of it.
"I wish there could be more of this," the Fort Wayne resident said.
The city hosted the sixth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne event, a free festival that closes Calhoun Street to traffic from the Landing to Pontiac Street. The event offers activities including pickleball, live music and BMX shows for families and residents.
Baker said this was her second time attending Open Streets with her husband, Steve Hardy. She heard about the event through Facebook.
"So many people are out walking and on bicycles and other little vehicles," Baker added.
She also likes seeing people involved in what the community has to offer and to see vendors, stores and restaurants from a new angle.
"It's great to see everything from a bicycle point of view with no traffic," Baker said.
Courtney White's transportation choice Sunday was a Veo scooter. He zipped down Calhoun Street with his daughter, Gianna. The two also ate from food trucks and played in bubble that burst forth from machines.
White said this was his third year at Open Streets, and it's a special festival to experience with the 9-year-old.
"My daughter and I love the scooters, so we love being free to ride them up and down the streets with no traffic," he said.
He couldn't pick a favorite part of the festival, White said, as he watched dancers from the Fort Wayne Dance Collective. He thinks it's special to be surrounded by so many community members.
"This is great for the city," White said. "You've got music, folks out here dancing and everyone's getting along. What's not to like about it?"
Charlotte Tompkins and Sangeeta Lee were two volunteers from the Fort Wayne Dance Collective. The organization offered mini classes at Open Streets on Sunday, including belly dancing and hip-hop. Lee said the classes were available for everyone, and the group likes attending events to get more people involved.
"The biggest thing is to just get people moving," Tompkins added. "We want to see people smiling while they're moving."
Everyone they interacted with was positive and enjoyed the festival, the pair said. Tompkins said people seemed surprised that being outside could mean more than just walking, riding a bike or skating down the street.
The Fort Wayne Dance Collective has been at Open Streets since its inception in 2017, and Tompkins said it's blossomed since the start.
Lee said the festival represents how much the downtown community has grown through the years.
"It's still growing, it's still thriving," Lee said. "No matter how long it takes, we're going to continue to see it grow."