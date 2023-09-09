In front of more than three dozen residents Saturday afternoon, Tina Hughes questioned why Allen County officials decided to place a new jail next to hundreds of residential homes.
“The former location on Adams Center Road was given up on because the children might see the jail from the school, so (officials) went a mile-and-a-half down the road and put it directly next door to 220 homes, where children can definitely see it every day from their kitchen and bedroom windows,” she said. “Are their children less important?”
With more hearings and a possible vote on the horizon, Allen County residents opposed to a new jail hosted a town hall meeting Saturday at Plymouth Congregational Church to suggest and discuss an alternative expansion proposal to the $324 million facility currently recommended by the Allen County Commissioners.
Hughes, a member of Allen County Residents Against the Jail, presented an alternate proposal developed by opponents of the county’s plan.
The existing plan would relocate the Allen County Jail from its downtown location on Superior Street to 2911 Myers Road at the eastern edge of the city. Opponents of the project say the cost is too high and the location is too close to hundreds of homes in the Sunnymede neighborhood.
Allen County Council Members Ken Fries, R-at large, and Josh Hale, R-1st, attended Saturday’s town hall, as did Audrey Davis, who is campaigning for an at-large seat on the Fort Wayne City Council this year. Saturday’s discussion was hosted by Allen County Residents Against the Jail and Help Not Handcuffs.
In addition to proposing an alternate plan, Saturday’s town hall served as a forum to discuss alternatives to incarceration, particularly for those convicted of nonviolent crimes such as drug possession.
The alternate proposal, put together by members of Allen County Residents Against the Jail and Help Not Handcuffs, would add on to the existing jail and suggests converting the current Allen County Small Claims division building at 1 W. Superior St. into an annex for inmates suffering from mental health issues.
The proposal also calls for the construction of a new “two-story lateral pod” at the site of a county-owned parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection across from the Bud Meeks Justice Center.
Hughes said completing floors four through six of the current jail would add 236 more beds to the facility, while converting the Small Claims Division building into a mental health annex would add another 90. The new pod would add another 200 beds, she said. Hughes estimated the total cost would be about $145 million and could be completed in less time than it would take to build a new facility.
“This would solve the overcrowding issue in half the time,” she said, adding that inmates would continue to have easy access to necessary services located downtown.
In an interview after the town hall, Hughes said she gathered her cost estimates using numbers found in the county’s 2022 jail feasibility study, adjusted to account for inflation. The estimated construction timelines were sourced from contractors who oppose building a new jail, she said.
In July, the Allen County Council rejected a proposal from the County Commissioners to implement an 0.2% local income tax increase to raise funds for the new jail, leaving construction of the new facility in limbo.
Another public hearing about the tax increase is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Citizens Square. Opponents of the plan expect to hold a rally against the proposed tax increase at 4 p.m. at East Berry and South Clinton streets, steps aways from Citizens Square.
Allen County Residents Against the Jail and Help Not Handcuffs members said they believe the County Council could vote on the proposal during its Sept. 21 meeting, but neither Fries nor Hale confirmed that during Saturday’s event.
The plan to build the new facility stems from a 2020 federal lawsuit filed by former jail inmate Vincent Morris and the ACLU. U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty has ordered the commissioners and the sheriff to address inhumane jail conditions including overcrowding and a lack of medical attention, recreation and oversight by confinement officers.
County officials are expected to attend another hearing in front of Leichty on Sept. 29.
None of the three Allen County Commissioners, accused by some assembled at the church of having turned a deaf ear to residents’ concerns, attended Saturday’s discussion.
“I would just like them to be open-minded about an alternative plan and not just look at rebuilding and moving it out of downtown, just for the cost aspect, and also because people need the services that are downtown,” Hughes said. “It’s not just the relocation that’s important.”
Speaking to the audience, Fries, a former Allen County sheriff, said he was supportive of the original proposal until he saw the price tag. Although Fries said he disagrees with nearly all of the suggestions for incarceration reform presented Saturday, he echoed residents’ desire for viable alternative options.
“We can’t just be told we have to build a new jail because we don’t have to build a new jail,” he said.
Fries said he appreciates the residents’ involvement and added that he hopes they attend the public hearing later this month.
“We need to hear from the citizens. The commissioners need to hear from the citizens, and the judge need to hear from the citizens,” he said. “Because he’s going to point his finger on the 29th and say, ‘Why haven’t you done your job?’ (The County Council is) trying to do our job and I think, with your help, we’re going to be able to.”