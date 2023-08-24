The newest addition to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, a baby orangutan born last week, has died, officials announced Thursday evening.
Rick Schuiteman, the zoo’s executive director, said the staff is grieving for the baby born Aug. 16.
“The animal care team and veterinary staff have worked hard over the last week providing mom and baby the best possible care and are heartbroken over his unexpected death,” he said in a statement.
The infant’s cause of death will be determined by an necropsy (an animal autopsy), officials said.
Dr. Kami Fox, the zoo’s director of animal health and conservation, said the unnamed baby’s mother, Tara, was not to blame.
“Tara provided excellent care to her young baby and was an incredibly attentive mother,” Fox said in a statement. “As a testament to the trust between Tara and her care team, she even felt comfortable showing her baby to the animal care team with protected contact.”
Tara also is grieving the loss of her baby and will not be returned to public display until she is ready, officials said.
“Although we’ve only had a few days with our orangutan baby, he brought so much joy and excitement,” Schuiteman said. “He will be missed.”
“We appreciate the support of our community as we grieve this loss,” he added.