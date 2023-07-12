Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Village at Coventry sold; to aid autism
The Children’s Autism Center announced Wednesday that its supporting organization, Founding Four, bought the Village at Coventry Shopping Center.
The May 1 purchase allows the autism center to expand its services into the former Vet Tech space, which is about 6,700 square feet. Tara Held, development coordinator for the Children’s Autism Center, said the goal is to expand the organization’s services to adults.
The Village of Coventry consists of more than 9 acres of usable land, in addition to more than 75,000 square feet of retail and office space.
“The purchase will allow for diversification of revenue and opportunities to further mission expansion which is to serve individuals and families in our community impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder,” the news release said.
Held also said the expansion will not impact the organization’s current applied behavior analysis services. She declined to release the cost of the purchase.
Plastic recycling coming to Lunch
Brightmark has announced a plastic recycling pilot program as part of the Lunch on the Square summer series.
Organizers have established recycling collection points throughout Freimann Square as a test hub for reclaiming value from plastic waste generated by the weekly food truck and entertainment event that runs through August. The pilot was created to foster public awareness and education around the issue of plastic pollution, the news release said. The plastic waste will be recycled at the Brightmark facility in Ashley.
“With 95% of plastic made in the U.S. each year ending up in landfills, incinerated or as litter, Brightmark’s presence will showcase the importance of this unique recycling solution to divert and repurpose even the most difficult type of plastics to create new, high-quality materials with a lower carbon footprint,” the news release said.
Produce to be sold in food deserts
Locally grown produce will be available for sale once a week at three area Healthy Eating Active Living Farmers Markets, which are in food deserts.
Healthy Eating Active Living, also known as HEAL, is a partnership between the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation and Parkview Health. HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne operates the markets.
The HEAL Market locations and times include:
• Wednesdays through Sept. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McCormick Place, 3005 McCormick Ave.;
• Thursdays through Sept. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Parkview Community Greenhouse and Learning Kitchen, 1716 Beacon St.; and
• Saturdays through Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at South Side Farmers Market, 3300 Warsaw St.
All Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and vouchers for Women, Infants and Children and senior produce will be matched dollar for dollar, while funding remains and with some restrictions, the news release said.
“That means anyone using SNAP or WIC/Senior vouchers gets double the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables for their family,” the news release said.
Red Cross offers blood donors gifts
To combat a blood shortage, the American Red Cross is offering additional incentives for donors.
The Red Cross has received about 50,000 fewer blood donations than it has needed over the last two months, the organization said in a news release.
The Red Cross has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to connect incentives to the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench.”
Incentives include:
• Bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice for those who donate by Sunday
• Entry for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium for those who donate until Aug. 12
• Officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last, for people who donate Monday through July 31.
Details for the incentives are online at www.redcrossblood.org/shark.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Market goes inside at Electric Works
The Fort Wayne Farmers Market has moved inside of the Union Street Market at Electric Works.
The farmers market was originally set up outdoors at Electric Works, 1620 Broadway, but recently moved inside because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires. The farmers market and Electric Works decided to alter their partnership to make the move inside permanent after hearing a favorable response, including from senior vendors.
The farmers market is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
