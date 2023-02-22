Positive Resource Connection in Fort Wayne has received a $169,000 grant to expand Hepatitis C services in northeast Indiana, the organization announced Wednesday.
The grant from Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis will allow the organization to hire two Hepatitis C care coordinators.
“The primary goals of the new position are linking Hepatitis C-positive individuals into care and treatment; ensuring continuity of care until services are no longer needed; and promoting self-sufficiency through customized education, coordination of services, and empowerment of the individual,” the news release said.
A full job description can be found online at https://positiveresourceconnection.org/.