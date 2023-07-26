The Rise Together Youth Mentorship Program celebrated its progress Wednesday.
In September, the Children's Health Collaborative, the city police and fire departments and YMCA's Child Care Services launched the pilot program. Through the program, firefighters and police officers spend an hour or two each month at area youth centers mentoring elementary-aged children at after-school sites, including the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne and Wellspring Interfaith Social Services.
The program provides an interactive experience for volunteers, kids and first responders to play and learn about emergency services, a news release said.