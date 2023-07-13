Jennifer Norris-Hale said she thinks it's important for the community to be educated on mental health – a need that is fulfilled with training.
"Breaking the stigma starts with us," said Norris-Hale, training coordinator for the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium. "Programs are able to break the stigma surrounding mental health, and the more resources we have, the better our support is."
Norris-Hale said the Allen County Drug and Alcohol Consortium works with Stop Suicide Northeast Indiana to educate more people. The organization is also looking at expanding their partners. One group they may work with in the future is Prevention Insights.
Prevention Insights, located at the Indiana University Bloomington School of Public Health, works with prevention and treatment professionals to deliver evidence-based programs, policies and practices to Indiana communities.
The organization is providing free mental health and suicide prevention training in 13 Indiana counties, including Allen County. Prevention Insights received a two-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to pay for the trainings.
"We previously only had this in Monroe County, but we wanted to expand," said Heather Todd, project director for Prevention Insights. "We want to help get the public aware of mental health training. ... People do CPR or first aid training for physical concerns, and we should put the same emphasis on mental health concerns."
The Mental Health First Aid training will teach participants how to help someone experiencing a mental health concern and how to provide aid before a professional arrives. The course, which can accommodate up to 30 participants, is approximately two hours of online pre-work and eight hours of live online training.
The Question Persuade Refer course teaches individuals the warning signs of suicide and what to do in a crisis. The training can take up to 35 participants and is a two-hour virtual course.
"There is no doubt the state and the nation have seen a serious decline in the population's mental health in the past few years," Todd said. "We hope these trainings will provide individuals with valuable knowledge and the skills to empower themselves in their daily lives to help those in need."
Todd said Prevention Insights is still promoting these trainings and looking for partner organizations in Allen County. The trainings are county-specific, and more information will be available once they find partner organizations.
People appreciate the trainings, Todd said, and they find it helpful to walk through different words and phrases to use when someone is struggling. She said people also appreciate the different formats they use to complete training.
Fort Wayne's National Alliance on Mental Illness also provides mental health resources and training. David Seagly, the organization's acting president, said they hold family-to-family classes through a free, eight-week course for adults with family members with a mental illness.
"We want to educate everyone on mental health and teach them how to communicate with those who are struggling," Seagly said.
Seagly is an instructor for this course and said the organization expects about 10 to 20 participants each session. The next course begins Aug. 17 and runs through Oct. 5 and meets in-person.
"Mental health touches all aspects of our life," Seagly said. "It's important for society to understand there are resources for people who need them."