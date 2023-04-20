No one dies alone.
That’s the premise behind Watchful Passage, an initiative Stillwater Hospice has to support those who a doctor says might have just 24 to 48 more hours to live.
Sometimes a family member is unable to be with the individual or can’t be present around the clock. In some cases, there is no immediate relative, or the closest kin lives out of state and is rushing to get to the side of their loved one.
That’s where volunteers come in, and Stillwater Hospice has nearly 140.
“I’m in awe every day, working with these volunteers,” said Sarah Plasterer, a manager with Stillwater Hospice.
Volunteers with Watchful Passage sit with hospice patients, providing emotional support, embracing the reminiscing an individual might be prone to at the end of life.
But Stillwater Hospice is like many organizations – still trying to rebuild its volunteer pool after COVID-19 upended some of those opportunities a few years ago.
“I think a lot of people, a lot of people just overall – and we can see this in the workforce – just kind of took a step back and reprioritized their life,” said Plasterer, director of volunteer services.
The volunteer count for Stillwater Hospice is down by about 50 compared to before the pandemic. The nonprofit employs 190.
“When you’re working close to people who are dying or close to death, there’s a lot of self-reflection,” she said. “You start appreciating what life looks like. … I think a lot of those volunteers just took time to start spending more time with their families.”
Formal volunteer participation was 23.2%, dropping 7 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, according to a recent U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps survey. That represented the largest decrease the survey has recorded since a version of it started in 2002.
The lack of volunteers can strain the safety net that nonprofits provide to many of society’s most vulnerable.
“This is a wake-up call for the social sector, which depends on volunteers, especially as needs for services remain high,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps, a federal agency that has opened its yearly grant program to award $8 million to help nonprofits recruit and retain volunteers.
Between 2019 and 2021, the largest drop of volunteers in any state was Colorado at 16.1 percentage points. Hawaii, Wisconsin and Ohio also saw double-digit drops. Utah, with its highest-in-the-nation participation rate of 40.7% in 2021, the most recent figures available, saw an 8.8 percentage-point drop.
Historically, volunteering has been strongest among college graduates, married people and people with children. However, many millennials and Gen Zers are delaying those traditional markers of adulthood, and even their peers who do reach these milestones are volunteering at lower rates, researchers at the University of Maryland found in a 2019 report.
“Younger generations today are much more likely to work several jobs, more likely to have to share places to live long past the college roommate stage of life,” said Mark Snyder, director of the Center for the Study of the Individual and Society at the University of Minnesota. “These are barriers to getting involved. They are not all blessed to have the discretionary time to go out and volunteer.”
AmeriCorps is recognizing this week as National Volunteer Week, honoring the impact volunteers have on their local communities. On April 14, President Biden issued a proclamation in observance of Volunteer Week.
At Stillwater Hospice, the average volunteer gives 7,000 to 8,000 hours each year in service. “They’re very selfless people,” Plasterer said. “They just give their time, whatever the need is.”
The Volunteer Center in Fort Wayne partners with 126 agencies – nonprofits, civic and faith-based organizations that need help.
Ani Etter, executive director of the Volunteer Center, said the agency has more than 2,000 individuals registered on its website.
“Last year,” Etter said, “we had a 28% increase in the number of volunteer hours compared to 2021.”
That put the number of volunteer hours at 94,000.
“People are coming back out. They’re engaging,” Etter said. “They’re looking at ways to serve.”
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana serves 29 counties and has 4,980 volunteers. The pandemic shut down many opportunities for about 18 months. Hayli Beck, vice president of in-school programs, said Thursday that the organization has added programming areas in which people can serve.
Junior Achievement is rebuilding relationships with past volunteers and branching out to connect with more business partners. Parents of teens in the programs, which encourage business literacy and entrepreneurship, are another avenue that could be further tapped, Beck said.
With the Salvation Army, Corps Officer Kenyon Sivels said Thursday that one primary challenge is making people more conscious about the help the organization provides year-round. The Salvation Army is widely known for the bell-ringing during the Christmas season to generate funds for programs and assistance.
Lesser-known Salvation Army services include a food pantry that serves about 350 people each week.
Sivels said the organization would love to have more volunteers to help with after-school and mentorship programs.
The Salvation Army has also been exploring senior programming options.
“But again,” Sivels said, “those things take extra hands and willing hearts.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.