Deb Kraft has probably driven over the Carol Lombard Memorial Bridge hundreds of times. But the Fort Wayne native didn't know she was traveling across a span honoring Hollywood royalty.
"I never knew it," gushed the 66-year-old bicyclist. "I've lived here all my life. It just goes to show you."
The Carol Lombard Memorial Bridge along Main Street pays homage to the Summit City native and one of Tinsel Town's famed actresses from the Golden Age of film.
"I guess I just never paid attention," Kraft said.
That's OK. Discovering such finds was the whole point of a scavenger hunt during the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union's eighth annual Pedal, Paddle, Play event at Promenade Park on Saturday.
Participants were tasked with learning about the city's bridges by answering questions inside "passports." They received tickets for each correct response. The stubs were dropped into a drawing for prizes at the end of the event.
More than anything, though, the hunt aimed to educate residents about the city's overpasses, said Kyle Quandt, board president of Northeast Indiana Water Trails, which organized the search that cost $25 to $55 to register.
"We wanted to get people out on the water and trails to discover what the area has to offer," she said, adding registration proceeds will benefit local outdoor efforts. "There are a lot of things we might take for granted. This year, we picked bridges."
Raffle winners picked from several gift packages including local restaurant coupons, TinCaps tickets, a Vera Bradley tote bag and the grand prize – a kayak.
"Of course, everybody wants that," Quandt said.
Saturday kicked off the summer and Fort Wayne had lots happening: the Allen County Fair, Greek Fest, Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event, the Covington Art Fair and the opening of the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit.
"Visit Fort Wayne told us this is probably the busiest weekend of the summer," Quandt said.
No matter. Promenade Park still drew its share of fans Saturday.
Sue Lang and her daughter were among the people basking in mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. The pair weren't scavenger hunting, but just visiting family and trying not to look too much like novice kayakers.
"We are outdoors people, so we will be getting into the water," said Lang, 57, a massage therapist from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin. "We haven't kayaked much, but we're looking forward to the day."
Retiree Mark Spears, 66, biked along the Lawton Park trail with nine of his friends.
"We're not looking for anything in particular, just riding," he said. joking about not riding in the scavenger hunt. "We get together every weekend."
That, too, is OK, Quandt said.
"We just try to encourage people to get out," she said. "It's a great day whatever you do."