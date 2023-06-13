Fort Wayne officials expect an overpass to take Airport Expressway traffic above the Norfolk Southern railroad’s tracks in three to five years, and the project’s engineering is costing up to $1.1 million.
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved an engineering contract Monday with the Indianapolis firm Beam, Longest & Neff LLC.
Patrick Zaharako, city engineer, said Fort Wayne needs at least 80% of the project’s design completed to pursue a federal railroad separation grant. The city also needs the railroad’s approval to apply.
The overpass will cost about $16 million, but federal funding could pay for up to 80% of that, Zaharako said. The city expects to apply for grants around 2025.
Jonathan Leist, the city’s deputy director of redevelopment, said the project’s cost includes the design contract and a previous $50,000 study of the area.
The study showed Airport Expressway use increased 37% in the last 11 years, Leist said. About 15 trains cross Airport Expressway daily, delaying employees, supply trucks and other business vehicles.
All those vehicles stopped by trains spend nearly 20 hours a day at the crossing, Leist said. The wait would cost more than $9 million in lost time over 20 years, which is the expected life of an overpass.
“There is a measurable economic impact,” he said.
The increased traffic comes from business development around the Fort Wayne International Airport in the Baer Field tax increment financing district, he said. The airport has also seen growth.
The city plans to build the overpass east of Airport Drive, Leist said. Tax increment financing from the Baer Field district has been funding the project.
In tax increment financing, a municipality designates an area for growth, and developers or the municipality pay upfront for infrastructure improvements, such as roads, sewers, water lines and bridges. As new development raises property values, the infrastructure costs get repaid through additional property taxes.
The Baer Field district expires in 2025, said Christopher Guerin, president of the redevelopment commission.
Redevelopment commission member Ramadan Abdul-Azeez said similar projects involving railroads in other areas have had difficulties getting permission for work. Abdul-Azeez said he was concerned about getting Norfolk Southern’s approval.
Zaharako said he saw no problems.
“As long as we follow their design requirements, it’s certain,” he said.
Leist compared the railroad’s regulations to the city’s specifications for a construction project. He didn’t see the requirements as a problem.
“It should be a relatively smooth process,” Leist said.
Zaharako said the overpass is critical for the area and its continued growth.
Its construction will take time, he added. The city has already worked on the project for about three years, including the traffic study, he said.