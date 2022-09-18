The president of the Oxford Community Association wasn’t just promoting the city trail that goes through the neighborhood Saturday.
Diane Rogers was showing off her roller skating skills on South Hanna Street near Weisser Park.
Hanna was closed between Pontiac and Oxford streets in the afternoon for Walk and Roll Southeast. People seized the opportunity to cruise the street on bicycles, scooters, skateboards and, of course, roller skates.
DJs performed at each end of the closed off area, providing music for the skaters to groove to. In Weisser Park, volunteers painted butterflies, rainbows and suns on the faces of both children and adults. Booths offered food including fresh fruit, chips and candy and information about community resources.
Rogers said the community association wanted to promote the trail that travels down Hanna because its opening didn’t generate much attention due to the pandemic. The 8-foot-wide sidewalk provides continuous and smooth traveling.
“A lot of my community doesn’t understand the trails are here for them,” Rogers said. “It’s another way to get out, get healthy.”
Because the trail down Hanna ties into other local trails, it also connects communities and builds relationships, she said.
Rogers hoped that as people saw what the trail is for, Saturday’s event would build interest and excitement. She also hoped it would add to better conversations in a community undergoing change. Having ready trail access also encourages clean energy and taking care of the earth, she said.
Jay Mars was one of the first on the street, also showing off roller skating skills that he said he learned when he came to Fort Wayne. Usually, he bikes on the trails.
“It’s good to see communities come together and enjoy things,” Mars said. So he came out at Rogers’ request to show his support.
Anaeja Childs, 13, had her face painted with a butterfly at Weisser Park. She said she was going to go home afterward and grab her roller skates. Childs was already using the trail – she just didn’t realize it, she said. Using it seemed natural.
Her cousin, Kymere Merriweather, 15, wasn’t aware of the trail but liked Saturday’s Walk and Roll event and how it broke the slow weekend. “It’s nice to have something to do,” he said.
The event also attracted bikers who regularly roll along the city trails.
Mona Will and Vicki Kruse rode from Foster Park, near where they live. They spent the day dropping in on events along the trail, including Frida for All at the Allen County Public Library downtown.
“We do the cycle trails,” Kruse said, referring to weekly cyclist group rides. “When there’s another connector, we like to celebrate.”
The women have noticed something special during their trail travels.
“You don’t see many bikers that aren’t smiling,” Will said.
The trail section along Hanna was completed in 2018. And more is due to be added.
Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, said another section of the Hanna trail between East Rudisill Boulevard and East Pettit Avenue is 85% complete. It just needs some intersection work and signs.
For the section from Pettit to Decatur Road, materials have been ordered and work should begin in early October. From Decatur to Burns Boulevard, work is expected to begin next year, McClellan said.
The section that will connect Wallace to Berry and the Hanna trail to downtown will be finished in 2024, she said. Until then, sidewalks connect it, but they’re not as smooth, wide and consistent, McClellan said.
Fort Wayne Trails co-sponsored Saturday’s event with the Oxford Community Association and Omotayo Rite of Passage, a nonprofit that promotes participating in the performing arts as a means to reduce juvenile crime. Rogers is on the board of Fort Wayne Trails and started Omotayo, which means “a child of joy.”
Rogers said she encourages kids to use the trail when she sees them biking or on skateboards.