Paddle adventure Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jason August sets off Tuesday from Promenade Park while heading for the St. Joseph River for an afternoon of paddle boarding. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paddle adventure on the river Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Huntington woman pleads guilty to child trafficking Caleb Swanigan, former Homestead, Purdue basketball star, dies Woman dies from storm-related injuries Komets leave Szydlowski off season-ending roster, parting with longtime star Piere's facing fight over outdoor concerts Stocks Market Data by TradingView